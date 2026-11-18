India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran has said that crude oil prices below $80 per barrel will be a 'huge windfall' for India in the near-term. Commenting on the global market trends and economic landscape, CEA Nageswaran also highlighted that India faces dual tailwainds from crude oil as well as the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. According to the CEA, India faces no 'AI hangover' and is insulated from the global AI bubble burst as the country drew $5 billion worth of inflows as part of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last two years when greater AI concerns cropped up across global markets.

''If the previous day of trade is negative for US tech, it mostly results into a positive day for Indian markets. India doesn't have any hangover if the AI bubble is to puncture,'' said CEA Nageswaran on Wednesday, Nov. 18. ''India attracted $5 billion in foreign investment in two months when concerns around AI came up. Those months also saw crude price lowering,'' added the CEA. The short-term factors that made FDI lower are on the cusp of reversing themselves. AI capital flowing in the reverse direction will help Indian attract FDI, according to Nageswaran. He added that the four headwinds for India that should abate next year are unsettled relations with US, state of the energy market, absence of so-called 'AI play' in India, and higher interest rates in the developed world.

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