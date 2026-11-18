A software engineer at the tech giant has recently shared his monthly expenses in Pune, showing how he manages to keep his spending below Rs 40,000 despite the city's rising cost of living. In an Instagram video, Abhishek Sharma shared a detailed breakdown of his monthly spending, covering accommodation, food, fitness, travel and personal interests. His account has since drawn attention from users, with several comparing his expenses with their own monthly budgets.

Rent Takes Up Nearly Half The Monthly Budget

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Housing is Sharma's largest expense. He pays Rs 18,000 as his share of the rent for a two-bedroom, hall and kitchen (2 BHK) apartment. He also spends another Rs 2,000 on electricity, cooking gas and housekeeping.

The rent is shared with another bachelor living in the apartment. Sharma clarified this arrangement in response to a comment on his post, explaining how the two split the housing costs.

Office Benefits Help Keep Food And Travel Costs Low

Workplace facilities account for a notable part of how Sharma controls his spending. He gets free meals at Google's office on weekdays, reducing his regular food bill.

For evenings and weekends, he cooks high-protein meals at home, spending approximately Rs 5,000 a month on groceries.

His office also provides free gym access, although he spends around Rs 6,000 on supplements. Beyond fitness, he allocates Rs 2,000 to art supplies and other hobbies.

His daily commute to work is covered, but other travel requirements cost him around Rs 2,000 monthly. Shopping accounts for another Rs 2,000.

Together, these expenses bring his monthly outgo to approximately Rs 37,000, leaving him below the Rs 40,000 mark.

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Social Media Users Compare Their Own Budgets

The spending breakdown prompted mixed reactions online. Some users questioned whether the figure was realistic, while others praised Sharma's budgeting discipline.

One Instagram user wrote, "You're saving a lot. Great management of your salary!" Another pointed out that his spending appeared modest for a Google software engineer.

Others drew comparisons with their own earnings. One user remarked, "Bro, that's my monthly salary."

Sharma's budget also highlights how employer-provided meals, gym facilities and commute arrangements can significantly influence the cost of living for professionals in India's technology hubs.

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