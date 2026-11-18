Hyderabad has strengthened its presence on Asia-Pacific's premium retail map, with three of its prominent shopping districts featuring in the region's latest ranking of expensive high streets.

However, the rental gap with Delhi's Khan Market remains substantial, underlining the difference in pricing power between India's leading retail destinations.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report, Jubilee Hills ranked 51st in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) list, with prime retail rents of Rs 250 per sq ft per month.

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Banjara Hills and Himayatnagar jointly secured the 52nd position, with monthly rents of Rs 230 and Rs 225 per sq ft, respectively.

The figures suggest that Hyderabad's premium retail market is spread across multiple neighbourhoods rather than concentrated in one dominant shopping street.

Jubilee Hills' appearance in the latest ranking also marks an expansion in the city's representation among the region's tracked retail destinations.

Khan Market Commands A Much Higher Rental Premium

Delhi's Khan Market occupies a different position in India's retail hierarchy. It retained the 24th spot globally and ranked 25th in APAC, with annual rents rising 14% to $238 per sq ft.

It translates to approximately Rs 1,875 per sq ft per month, more than seven times the rental rate in Jubilee Hills.

Other Indian destinations also featured prominently. Gurugram's Galleria Market ranked 28th in APAC at Rs 1,375 per sq ft per month, while Delhi's Connaught Place stood 29th at Rs 1,325.

Mumbai's Linking Road ranked 33rd, with rents of Rs 1,175 per sq ft per month. It also recorded the region's highest rental growth at 28% year-on-year.

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India Leads Asia-Pacific's Retail Rental Growth

The broader regional trend is also working in India's favour. Prime retail rents across Asia-Pacific increased 3.1% year-on-year in the 12 months to the third quarter of 2026, compared with 2.3% growth a year earlier.

India emerged as the region's strongest-performing market, with several established shopping streets recording double-digit rental increases.

Cushman & Wakefield's assessment of 147 retail locations globally also points to continued competition for prime retail space. Across the world's top 30 streets, retailers leased more than 815,000 sq ft through 153 new leases and store openings.

More than 80% of the activity involved brands entering these locations for the first time.

For Hyderabad, the inclusion of three streets signals growing recognition of its premium retail districts. But Khan Market's rental levels show how far India's most expensive high street remains ahead.

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