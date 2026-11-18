Amitabh Bachchan gave fans a glimpse of an unexpected mishap on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The veteran actor revealed that his trouser belt snapped while he was shooting for the quiz show, leaving him to find a quick fix before continuing with the shoot.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Bachchan said he tied a drawstring around his trousers to keep them in place. Sharing the incident with his followers, he summed it up in one word: "Saved".

The actor did not mention which episode the incident took place during.

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What ‘T 5850' Means

Like all his posts on X, this one began with a number, “T 5850”. Bachchan numbers each of his posts in sequence, a habit that helps him keep a record of everything he has shared on the platform. He has spoken in interviews about maintaining such a log of his social media activity.

Fans React

The post quickly drew a flood of responses, with many fans amused that the megastar was happy to share such an awkward moment.

“We Indians are all experts at jugaad,” one user wrote in Hindi, praising the quick fix. Another asked jokingly, “Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha sir,” wondering why he had been wearing such a cheap belt.

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Some were more curious about the practicalities. One user asked where he had managed to find a drawstring so quickly, pointing out that trousers usually don't have one. Another offered some fashion advice: “Dhoti kurta is always a best option.”

Comes Amid Security Concerns

The cheerful post comes at a tense time for the actor. Earlier this week, gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Bachchan and his son Abhishek in a social media post, claiming that recent police arrests would not stop a plan to target the actor in Mumbai. The authenticity of the post has not been independently verified.

The threat followed the arrest of two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Investigators suspect the pair were part of a conspiracy to open fire outside Jalsa, Bachchan's residence in Mumbai.

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Over the past month, Jalsa has also been named in three separate emails threatening bomb attacks. Security around the actor has been visibly tightened. On November 1, during his weekly Sunday meeting with fans outside his home, Bachchan greeted the crowd from behind bulletproof glass.

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