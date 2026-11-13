Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 After Health Break | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after taking a short break after following a medical advice. The 84 year old actor had stepped away from work and social media to take some rest.

Now, KBC makers have shared a new promo showing him back on the quiz show. In the video, Amitabh begins by wishing viewers a happy Diwali and hoping they enjoyed the festival with their family and friends. He also thanks fans for their prayers, wishes and support during his break.

The actor looked happy to return to the KBC stage and promised viewers fresh episodes with the same energy and smile.

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In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I hope you all had a wonderful Diwali. We celebrated the festival with our loved ones, but we also have another home, this stage of KBC. Thanks to all your love, good wishes and blessings, we are back once again, with the same enthusiasm, same smiles and brand new episodes.”

The clip also shows one of the contestants asking Big B about his health and if he's feeling better. Instead of answering directly, the actor first asks the contestant if he is doing well. When the contestant says he is fine, Bachchan sweetly replies, “Agar aap theek hain toh hum bhi theek hain.” (If you are well, then I am well too).

Amitabh Bachchan earlier said he is taking a break from work and social media after doctors advised him to rest properly. During Diwali, the actor sent wishes to his fans and apologised to those who wished him personally.

In his blog, Big B wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. Not treating a gift with proper care is a sign of disrespect, so I appreciate and value everything you have sent me. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters. I had planned to reply by hand, but I am experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing. Please forgive me.”

Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, returning as Ashwatthama. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

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