SpiceJet Share Price Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Fundraising Plan Announcement. Flies 13% In Three Sessions

SpiceJet share price hit 5% on Friday after the company announced fundraising plans. The aviation stock gained as much as 5% to Rs 8.67 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing on November 13, SpiceJet said that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fresh capital.

The company proposes to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode.

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SpiceJet shares were up for the third consecutive trading session. In three days, the stock has rallied 12.9%.

Meanwhile, NDTV Profit has learnt that SpiceJet's check-in services at Dubai Airport were suspended for a day on November 12 by ground handling company DNATA over non-payment of dues.

According to an email exchange accessed by NDTV Profit, SpiceJet owes more than 14 million dirhams to DNATA. The suspension of check-in services was limited to November 12.

ALSO READ: Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai Airport, DNATA Suspends Check-In Services

Responding to NDTV Profit's queries, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “We are in the process of resolving the matter with the concerned authorities. We have adequate bank guarantee cover in place and are working to ensure that the issue is sorted out at the earliest.”

DNATA is a ground handling company that provides airport services, including passenger check-in and baggage handling.

SpiceJet Share Price Performance

SpiceJet share price remained flat in one month but has declined 27% in three months. The aviation stock has dropped 32% in six months, while it has plunged 76% in one year. Over the past two years, SpiceJet stock price has slumped 84%.

At 12:45 PM, SpiceJet share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of Rs 8.67 apiece on the BSE.

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