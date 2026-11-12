Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dharmendra's Warm Hospitality, Says People From His Village Could Walk Into His House Freely

Amitabh Bachchan recently looked back on his time with Dharmendra and recalled the late actor's generosity during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He worked with Dharmendra in the iconic film Sholay, spoke about how his co-star's home was always open to friends and visitors, who could walk in freely and even stay over.

The episode features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan, who appeared on the show to promote their film Batwara 1947, released on August 14, 2026. The channel has been airing selected repeat episodes of the quiz show after its shooting was reportedly put on hold amid concerns about Amitabh's health.

During the conversation, Amitabh recalled how Dharmendra welcomed people into his home without hesitation, offering a glimpse into the late actor's warm and large-hearted nature.

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‘Dharmendra Was A Big-Hearted Man'

Recalling Dharmendra's hospitality, Amitabh revealed that his house was practically a ‘free for all', where people from his village and elsewhere would walk in freely, almost as though it were their own home.

“Let me tell you another thing about his house. Their home was a ‘free for all.' Anyone can stay there. Anyone can stay there, sir. It's your house,” he said.

Sharing an interesting incident, Bachchan recalled how Dharmendra once returned home to find four to five unfamiliar men walking up the stairs.

He shared, “I remember one day Dharam ji came home and saw 4-5 men walking up the stairs. So he asked them, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here?' They said they had come from the village. Dharmendra assumed that his wife had probably invited them! He himself didn't even know how many people were coming and going in his house and always welcomed everybody with love and warmth. He was a big-hearted man.”

Dharmendra's Demise

Leaving behind an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema, veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following health complications.

Amitabh Bachchan's Recent Health Concerns

In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about struggling with sleep and finding it difficult to maintain his regular workout routine.

Bachchan said that he had been waking up early and trying different methods to get back to sleep. He wrote, “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the blog last night. So, up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes. At times, on the net (internet), you get so many physical motions to activate sleep. Tried all, and nothing happened.”

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He further spoke about his efforts to get back to his regular gym routine, acknowledging that demanding work schedules had been taking a toll on his body and mind.

“Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be paid. The mind says ‘yes.' But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don't let the old man in.' Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall,” he added.

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