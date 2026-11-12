'You're Either In Or Out': Kiara Advani Reveals She Called Off Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra During Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of Shershaah, but their relationship was not without its share of ups and downs. The actors, who worked together in the 2021 biographical war drama, recently revealed that she and Sidharth had actually broken up just before he left for the film's Kargil schedule.

Appearing on the latest episode of Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kiara shared how their relationship took an unexpected turn before eventually blossoming during the challenging high-altitude shoot.

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Kiara recalled that she called things off because she felt he was being “hot and cold.”

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When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke up

The night before Sidharth was scheduled to leave for Kargil, Kiara confessed, “You're very hot and cold with me. For me, you're either in or you're out. Like this in between, I don't understand; I can't do it.”

Sidharth agreed with her and explained that he was at a stage in his career where he needed to focus on his work. He also acknowledged that committing to Kiara would mean entering into something serious.

“I know that you're the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I'm just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow myself to let anything else come in the way,” he said, adding that they both decided to part ways and see where life takes them.

How Kiara And Sidharth Reunited Again?

Their separation did not last long. While Sidharth was shooting in Kargil, he faced extreme high-altitude challenges. Despite the remote conditions and lack of mobile network connectivity, he continued to call Kiara every night after pack-up. This was when they officially started dating.

"In Kargil, where there's no signal and there was a lot going on, after pack up every single night he would call me and we talked for 30 days straight. So, the official dating started when he was in Kargil," Kiara revealed.

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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Relationship Timeline

Kiara and Sidharth kept their relationship largely private before tying the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In July 2025, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl, whom they lovingly named Saraayah. On October 7, 2026, the two shared a joint post announcing that they were expecting their second child.

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