'Bulletproof Glass Won't Save You': Gangster Goldy Dhillon Threatens Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

Gangster Goldy Dhillon has threatened to kill actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, saying that the arrest of two of his associates by Delhi Police has not put an end to a plan to target the veteran actor in Mumbai.

Dhillon made the threat in a post on social media. It has not been independently confirmed whether the post is genuine, or whether any of its claims are true.

In the post, Dhillon said the arrests of Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh would make no difference, and claimed he had around 200 people ready and waiting in Mumbai. He singled out the father and son by name, saying security measures would not keep them safe. "No matter how many bulletproof cabins they build, they will be shot," the post read.

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Dhillon also brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the post, and warned that anyone who speaks against the Sikh community would be made to answer for it, no matter where they live. The report did not include any response from the Bachchan family.

Arrests In Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell picked up the two men on Saturday. Police believe they are shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and that they were involved in a plot to fire shots outside Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai.

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Vikas Thakur, who goes by Vicky, is from Jalandhar in Punjab. Deepak Singh, known as Deep, comes from Tarn Taran, also in Punjab.

Police said the men were working on two separate plans, one involving Bachchan and the other a businessman in Delhi, and that the two may have been linked. Thakur had allegedly been given the job of shooting the businessman to extort money from him. He travelled to Delhi from Mumbai for it, and Singh was due to follow.

Tighter Security At Jalsa

This is not the first scare for the actor in recent weeks. Over the past month, Jalsa has been mentioned in three different emails threatening bomb attacks.

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Fans got a glimpse of the extra precautions on November 1. Bachchan comes out to greet fans outside his home every Sunday, usually standing on a pedestal on wheels so the crowd can see him. That day, the platform was fitted with glass on three sides, and the actor waved to fans from behind bulletproof glass.

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