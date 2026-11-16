Usman Khawaja Reveals Steve Smith's Role In Delayed Sandpapergate Account

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has explained why he waited eight years to publicly share his perspective on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as Sandpapergate.

Khawaja said he had initially considered speaking out soon after the incident but was persuaded by then Australia captain Steve Smith not to make an independent statement.

“It's not what I wanted, but I felt that right from the very start I gave an account of me wanting to take it as a team… wanting to come out, but being talked out of coming out by myself from Steven Smith and then wanting to come out in 2021,” Khawaja said, speaking on the They Used To Be… podcast, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

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The controversy has returned to the spotlight following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, in which he revisits the events surrounding Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa.

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He said a promise he made to former teammate David Warner in 2020 also played a part in his decision to put his account in writing.

Khawaja explained that he had not originally planned to write a book about the incident. Instead, he had made notes soon after the controversy because he did not want his recollection of the events to fade with time.

“The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard. No one had ever gotten these penalties before… the benchmark should be ICC penalties. Cricket Australia went over the top and I go into details about why I think that happened and the context of what made that happen,” he said.

He later revisited those notes while working on his autobiography and spent considerable time deciding how much of his account he wanted to make public. He said writing a book gave him more control and time to reflect than a media interview would have.

“I had a safe space to write it in my book, I wrote it down and went over it over and over again, to make sure that what I put out at the end was what I wanted to say to the public,” he added.

Why Usman Khawaja Waited Eight Years To Speak

Khawaja said his initial intention was to address the controversy as a team rather than speak separately. However, he recalled that Smith spoke to him at the time and convinced him not to go out on his own.

The former opener eventually decided to revisit the episode in Sabr, but said the decision was not an easy one. He repeatedly considered what he should include, particularly because his account could have implications for other members of the Australian team.

A promise to Warner also remained on his mind. Khawaja said he had promised his childhood friend in 2020 that he would eventually speak about what happened and the consequences faced by the three players who were punished.

“Sandpaper didn't just happen overnight; I wrote a whole bunch of stuff down days after it happened. Part of me was also like, I don't want to forget what happened. I didn't write it down because I wanted to write a book… I didn't look at it again for years,” he noted.

He revealed that Warner was not aware of the contents of the book until around two months before its release. The two had barely discussed the matter between 2020 and 2026, but Khawaja said he eventually followed through on his promise.

Usman Khawaja Questions Sandpapergate Punishments

The 2018 scandal erupted during Australia's Test against South Africa in Cape Town, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

An investigation led Cricket Australia to hand Smith and Warner 12-month bans and Bancroft a nine-month suspension. Smith and Warner were also barred from leadership roles for a time.

Khawaja has questioned the findings limiting prior knowledge of the plan to the three sanctioned players. He also noted that the punishments handed down by Cricket Australia were much tougher than the sanctions imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC had suspended Smith for one Test and fined him his entire match fee, while Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee.

Warner did not receive an ICC sanction for the incident. Khawaja believes Cricket Australia's subsequent penalties were disproportionate.

He has described the punishments as excessive and said the three players bore a disproportionate share of the consequences of the scandal.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Reject Khawaja's Claims

Khawaja's revelations have triggered fresh debate within Australian cricket, with current and former players offering differing accounts of what the team knew during the 2018 tour.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected Khawaja's claim that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plan, describing it as "complete and utter nonsense". Cummins has maintained that he did not know sandpaper was being used.

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Fast bowler Mitchell Starc has also denied having prior knowledge of the plan. Meanwhile, Warner has publicly backed Khawaja's account, while former Australia teammate Chadd Sayers has also expressed support for his claims.

The differing accounts have brought renewed attention to one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket, eight years after the Cape Town Test.

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