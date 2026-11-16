Jensen Huang Chaos Sent Nvidia Stocks Down 30%: What Indian Investors Are Saying Online

AI giant Nvidia stocks are trading 30% down compared to their October high, following the controversy involving its founder and now ousted CEO Jensen Huang. Huang is facing a personal and national security investigation after it was reported that he had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Huang has already acknowledged the affair and subsequently resigned from his position, triggering a massive selloff in Nvidia shares. He was a leading face of the new-age AI technology and his exit has raised questions about the company's future and its impact on the wider sector.

The incident has also triggered a separate but related issue: is this the time to buy Nvidia stocks for those who missed out on the AI rally?

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While Nvidia's stock has fallen over 25% in the past six months, it has delivered returns of more than 400% over five years and over 7,000% in the last decade. The massive rally in Nvidia and the wider AI industry has left many investors with anxiety over missing out on the boom.

A similar discussion recently surfaced in Reddit's Personal Finance India community, where users shared their views on whether it is the right time to buy Nvidia stocks.

One user noted that they were already previously invested in the company. Still the user bought some additional stocks at $153 just “for the ride and feeling involved in the saga.”

Joking about the incident and the revelation of another alleged affair involving Huang and a company official, one user commented: “One more affair and I'm buying.”

Some pointed out that the company is scheduled to announce its earnings call on November 17, which could have a significant impact on the stock.

“I bought it. Only fun money amounts, if I lose the whole money, it won't hurt my year or even month. Betting on the earnings call next week being so good, that people forget all,” the user commented.

Another argued that buying falling stocks is riskier than buying winners.

“More people buy losing stock then buy winning stock. Because you are betting that the market is stupid and you are getting a solid deal at a low price. When you buy at high you know this much that some big money is coming to that stock, I might not know why someone is investing but they are smarter than me,” the investor said.

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Some linked to the incident, while considering the implications of US mid term polls in which the Democrats won Senate majority.

“Not sure if it's a good buy. The new government coming in 2027 will take Nvidia as its first target to show force, it might fall even lower,” one of them said.

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