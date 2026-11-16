Virat Kohli Scores 5, But Ajay Jadeja Sees Something Special: 'That Is The True Virat'

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has come out in support of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the veteran batters endured another disappointing outing in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand on Sunday.

While the failures of the experienced duo have sparked fresh questions about their future in India's ODI setup, Jadeja believes a couple of poor performances should not overshadow their contributions to Indian cricket.

Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the fourth ODI, managed just five runs in the series decider. Rohit also struggled with the bat, scoring seven runs after registering a golden duck in the previous match.

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Their consecutive failures have once again brought the spotlight on the question of how long the two senior players should continue in India's ODI team.

However, Jadeja feels that their performances should not be judged too harshly based on a couple of difficult days. He pointed out that one or two failures do not define the legacy of players who have contributed so much to Indian cricket.

India, meanwhile, finished the series on a positive note, registering a 22-run victory in the fifth ODI to clinch the series 3-1. The bowling unit played a crucial role in the win, successfully defending a modest total of 209 runs.

"An assessment of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whether by the fans or anyone else, cannot be based on just a single day or a single series. They have been delivering top performances for the last 12 to 14 years on every single tour," Jadeja said during a chat on the Sony Sports Network.

"On this tour, you could see a different kind of relief in their game. They played freely and are at a stage in their careers where they are there to entertain. If they did not score runs in a match, that is fine. Getting out early is part of the game and has happened before. While players always hope to sign off a tour on a high, they are not defined by a single final day in New Zealand. They are who they are because of what they have consistently achieved over all these years," he added.

While Kohli and Rohit would have wanted to contribute more with the bat, Jadeja believes there is more to their presence in the team than just the runs they score.

Jadeja further explained that Kohli's contribution should not be measured only by the number of runs he scores. He said the batter's attitude and energy on the field were equally important, adding that fans had come to watch the familiar, animated version of the former India captain.

According to Jadeja, Kohli continued to display his trademark aggression and intensity on the field despite his early dismissal. He felt that the fans still got to see the player they had come to support, regardless of his batting performance.

"Fans came to watch Virat Kohli. If he had got out and simply stood quietly in a corner, they might have gone home disappointed. But the Virat Kohli people came to see, the one who keeps the energy going on the field all day long, is exactly who they got to see. Even when a catch was dropped and you saw that classic fire and anger, that is the true Virat Kohli, and he showed that today," he concluded.

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Jadeja also highlighted the consistency both Kohli and Rohit have shown over the years, pointing out that their contributions over the last 12-14 years cannot be judged on the basis of one series or a handful of disappointing performances.

With India securing the ODI series 3-1, the focus will now shift to the upcoming Crucial two-match Test series against New Zealand, which will begin on November 19.

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