Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To 2 Convicts After 17 Years In Jail

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case and granted them bail after they spent more than 17 years in prison. The court noted that their appeals raise questions of fact and law that require consideration.

In an October 28 order, the apex court allowed the bail applications of Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya, who had challenged the Bombay High Court's May 2017 ruling upholding their convictions and life sentences.

The bench also took into consideration Joshi's severe physical disability while deciding the bail pleas.

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Opposing the applications, the government's counsel argued that the gravity of the offences and the findings of both the trial court and the Bombay High Court weighed against granting bail to the convicts.

The defence counsel, however, argued that one of the appellants was not named in the initial first information report (FIR) and was implicated nearly three years after the crime.

The Supreme Court had issued notice on their petition in March this year. During earlier hearings, the defence counsel had argued that the survivor had not named the two men in her police statement regarding the rape allegations or in the statement recorded by a doctor during her medical examination.

The lawyer also submitted that no specific overt act had been attributed to the two men and that the only evidence against them was their alleged presence in the mob at the time of the incident.

The two men are among the 11 convicts whose premature release was overturned by the Supreme Court in January 2024. The convicts had been released on remission, which Bilkis Bano challenged before the apex court.

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The Supreme Court ruled that the Gujarat government did not have the jurisdiction to grant remission in the case and directed all 11 convicts to surrender within two weeks. They subsequently surrendered.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven members of her family who were killed.

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