Denza D9 Vs Toyota Vellfire: Price, Range, Battery, Top Speed, Key Features And Specifications Compared

Buyers looking for a luxury seven-seater in India can now choose between the all-electric BYD Denza D9 and the petrol-hybrid Toyota Vellfire. While both sit in the premium MPV segment, they differ in their powertrain, performance, dimensions and driving range.

The Denza D9 is an all-electric seven-seater MPV from BYD, while the Toyota Vellfire uses a petrol-hybrid system that combines an internal combustion engine with electric motors.

The Denza D9 was launched in India on November 13, 2026. Toyota introduced the current-generation Vellfire in the Indian market in 2023.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Engine, Performance and Driving Range

The BYD Denza D9 gets a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 456 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 115.07 kWh battery and has a claimed range of up to 730 km on a single charge. The electric MPV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The Toyota Vellfire, on the other hand, uses a 2,494cc four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine paired with two permanent magnet synchronous motors, according to CarTrade.

Its petrol engine produces 115 bhp and 198 Nm of torque, while the electric motor delivers up to 141 bhp. The hybrid powertrain is paired with a CVT automatic transmission and comes with Torque-On-Demand all-wheel-drive capability.

Battery and Fuel Efficiency

Unlike the Vellfire, which uses a nickel-metal hydride battery and a petrol engine, the D9 relies entirely on electric power.

The Vellfire also supports E20 fuel and features an engine start-stop system to improve efficiency.

The D9 weighs 2,915kg, while the Vellfire has a kerb weight of 2,065kg. The D9 additionally offers 689 litres of boot space.

Dimensions, Weight and Seating Capacity

Both vehicles offer seven-seat configurations across three seating rows and feature five doors. However, the D9 is larger, measuring 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,900mm in height.

The Vellfire measures 4,935mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,895mm in height, as per Car Trade.

The D9 also has a longer 3,110mm wheelbase compared with the Vellfire's 3,000mm.

Suspension, Steering and Tyres

Both vehicles feature electric power-assisted steering, alloy wheels and radial tubeless tyres. The D9 gets MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, while the Vellfire features MacPherson struts at the front and multi-link double-wishbone suspension at the rear.

ALSO READ: Car Insurance Renewal: 5 Things To Know Before December 15 Rule Changes

The D9 rides on 235/60 R18 tyres, whereas the Vellfire gets 225/60 R17 tyres.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.