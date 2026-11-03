'Mumbai Can't Go Back To 90s': Cine Body Writes To PM Seeking Crackdown On Gangsters

Security concerns in Bollywood have once again come to the fore after incidents involving several prominent personalities. The film workers' body has now sought the Union government's intervention.

All Indian Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking stronger measures to protect people working in the film industry.

The association has called for foolproof security for film personalities and their families. It has also urged the government to take action against gangster and extortion networks and requested a National Investigation Agency probe into such networks.

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The AICWA has further sought fast-track trials and strict punishment for those found guilty in cases linked to threats or attacks against members of the film fraternity. The organisation has stressed the need for effective measures to prevent criminal elements from creating fear among those associated with Bollywood.

Incidents Raise Security Concerns

The statement referred to several incidents involving people from the entertainment industry. It mentioned the murder of Baba Siddique and attacks involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff.

The association also pointed to Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass, presenting it as an example of the challenges faced by public figures.

The AICWA wondered who could be targeted next if adequate measures are not taken to address threats against Bollywood personalities and their families. The statement cited these incidents while calling attention to the need for a stronger response from authorities.

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Concern Over Mumbai's Past

The cine body has expressed concern over the possibility of Mumbai returning to the atmosphere associated with the underworld in the 1990s.

The AICWA said the city should remain safe for people working in the entertainment industry and called for law and order to be strengthened. It also stressed that Bollywood should be able to carry out its work without the influence of fear.

The association's appeal seeks to prevent organised criminal groups from gaining a foothold in the film industry. It has urged authorities to ensure that artists, technicians, workers and their families can continue their professional and personal lives without intimidation.

Through the letter, Gupta has brought the film fraternity's concerns before the prime minister and urged authorities to address the wider impact of organised crime on Mumbai's entertainment sector.

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