Consumer electronics brand boAt has given its employees the option of taking a day off for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, and the announcement has quickly caught the attention of gamers online.

In a post on Instagram, shared on its boat.nirvana handle with the caption “Out of office. Into Vice City,” the company shared a notice addressed to all employees. “Your Vice City Vacation Has Been Approved,” it read.

What The Notice Says

The notice pointed out that the game was finally releasing after 13 years of waiting and countless rumours. In the spirit of work-life balance, it said, employees were being offered an optional day off on November 19, “so that you can work hard on your missions, like you always do”.

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It also added that staff had even got an “additional leave before it releases”. The notice ended with a simple message: “Happy Gaming.”

Users React

The post drew plenty of reactions, with many users praising the company and some asking for jobs. “I wish I were sailing in the same Boat!” one user wrote, while another said simply, “Great job Boat.”

Several commenters said they were applying straight away, with one asking how to send a resume. Not everyone was entirely convinced, though. “Legit or just a marketing strategy?” one user asked.

GTA 6 Arrives On November 19

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 releases in India at 12 am IST on November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no PC version at launch, and Rockstar has not yet announced when one will arrive.

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Players who pre-ordered the game have been able to download it since November 10, though it stays locked until the official launch time. The download needs up to 212 GB of storage, depending on the console.

The Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition, which adds extra vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game content, is priced at Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation Store. Players who buy a digital edition before November 20 will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack and a month of GTA+ membership.

The physical version is sold as a code in a box, so buyers will still need an internet connection and enough space to download the game.

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