The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is almost over, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated game on November 19, 2026.

Indian gamers will be able to start playing the latest instalment of the popular open-world franchise at midnight on Thursday, with the game launching simultaneously on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 will unlock at 12 AM IST on Nov 19, and players who have pre-ordered the game and downloaded its files via the pre-load option will be able to access it as soon as the launch window opens.

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The game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch. However, PC players will have to wait, as Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date so far.

GTA 6 India Launch: Release Date And Time

GTA 6 will officially launch in India on November 19, 2026. Players on both supported console platforms can start playing from midnight.

Here are the launch details:

Release date: November 19, 2026

Release time: 12 a.m. Indian Standard Time

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Developer and publisher: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Pre-Load: How To Download The Game Before Launch

Rockstar Games has already opened the digital pre-load facility for players who have pre-ordered GTA 6. The feature allows users to download the game files before its official release, reducing the waiting time on launch day.

The pre-load began on November 10 for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although the starting times differed between the platforms.

PS5 players could begin downloading the game from 12 AM local time on November 10, while Xbox users could access the pre-load from 5:30 AM IST on the same day.

Players who have digitally pre-ordered the game can download it through their respective console libraries. However, downloading the game in advance does not provide early access, as it will remain locked until the official launch time.

GTA 6 Download Size: How Much Storage Space Is Required?

The GTA 6 pre-load requires as much as 212GB of storage space, based on the device. Players should check their console storage before downloading the game to avoid installation issues.

Users with limited space on their PS5 or Xbox consoles may need to delete unwanted games or other files before starting the download.

GTA 6 Price In India: Standard And Ultimate Editions

GTA 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions in India.

The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation Store. The Xbox Store also lists the game starting at Rs 5,999.

The Standard Edition includes the base game, while the Ultimate Edition offers additional in-game content, including vehicles, weapons, outfits, character customisation options and other items linked to protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Players purchasing either digital edition before November 20, 2026, are also eligible for the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+ membership, subject to the offer's terms.

Will GTA 6 Be Available On PC At Launch?

No. GTA 6 will not be releasing on PC on the same day as the console on November 19. Rockstar Games has announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, but has not yet announced an official PC release date.

So PC gamers will have to wait for any more news from the developer.

Will GTA 6 Have A Physical Disc In India?

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The physical version of GTA 6 is being sold as a code-in-box package rather than a traditional disc-based copy. Buyers will receive a download code inside the box, which can be redeemed on their respective consoles to download the game.

This means players purchasing the physical version will also need an internet connection and sufficient storage space to download the game files.

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