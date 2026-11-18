Moviegoers watching Ramayana Part One can now find a special food menu at PVR INOX cinemas.

PVR INOX introduces Sattvik menu for Ramayana viewers

Following the release of Ramayana Part One, PVR INOX Limited has introduced a Sattvik-certified vegetarian menu across its cinemas in India. The limited-period menu features 10 food items.

Mint reported that the menu has been certified for its ingredients and preparation methods under the Sattvik Management Scheme by Sattvik Certifications. The food is prepared without onion and garlic, in line with Ayurvedic principles.

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The menu includes a mix of snacks, meals and desserts, giving audiences more options to choose from during their cinema outing.

Check the Sattvik food options

The food selection includes Panchvati Tikki Chaat, Sabudana Vada, Paneer Pakoda and Sweet Potato Fries. For those looking for a more filling meal, there is Multigrain Khichdi, Quinoa Upma and Kuttu Avocado Tacos.

The dessert options include Jamun Blast, Moong Dal Halwa and Exotic Fruit Melange. Mint reported that the selection was curated to complement the spirit of the film.

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The Sattvik menu is available at PVR INOX cinemas for a limited period. PVR INOX said in a post on X that the menu cannot be booked online or added while purchasing movie tickets. Customers have to visit the cinema to order the food, while some items may not be available at every location.

The prices of the individual items have not been disclosed.

PVR INOX also offers Rudraksha collection

PVR INOX has also introduced a Rudraksha collection as a keepsake. It includes malas and bracelets and will be available across 100 cinemas in select cities.

The collection is being offered in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Gautam Dutt, CEO - Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said in a statement, according to Mint: “The enthusiasm for Ramayana has been wonderful to witness, with audiences coming together to celebrate the film this festive season. We wanted to build on that excitement with thoughtful additions to their cinema visit."

"Our Sattvik-certified menu brings together familiar flavours and fresh interpretations, while the Rudraksha collection offers a meaningful keepsake. Above all, we want to make an outing with family and friends feel a little more special. With this initiative, PVR INOX brings food, film and cultural expression together, giving audiences more to discover and enjoy during their festive cinema visits.”

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