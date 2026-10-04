Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On AI-Altered Chuttamalle Video, Calls It 'Deeply Violating'

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken out about the misuse of technology and the growing concerns around digitally altered content involving women.

Kapoor has addressed an AI-altered video featuring her from the Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle. The actor described the unauthorised use of digitally manipulated content as a serious violation and highlighted the need to respect consent and personal boundaries.

In her statement, Janhvi said, "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault." She added that such incidents are not limited to her and pointed to the wider challenges women face in dealing with unwanted attention and violations of their boundaries.

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The actor further stressed that consent remains valid regardless of a person's previous choices or appearance. She said that a woman's clothing, past decisions or earlier consent should never be interpreted as permission to cross her boundaries.

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Janhvi said the problem extends beyond the altered videos involving her and reflects wider concerns about women's safety, privacy and dignity. She also thanked her Devara co-star Jr NTR for publicly condemning the incident.

She expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi, Vijay and Khushbu Sundar for supporting her and speaking against the misuse of AI. Janhvi also called for a change in the mindset that places the responsibility of safety only on women, saying society must address the behaviour of those who violate others' boundaries.

Chiranjeevi Calls For Action

Chiranjeevi has also reacted to the incident and called for a coordinated response from the Telugu film industry. The actor said he plans to raise the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers' Council and other industry associations.

He wrote on X, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them." He also said the issue could affect anyone and urged people not to remain silent.

Chiranjeevi proposed setting up a dedicated committee and support cell to assist victims, coordinate with cybercrime authorities, facilitate the removal of such material and pursue legal action against those responsible. He also urged people not to view, download or circulate such videos, even while condemning them, and instead report them to platforms and cybercrime authorities.

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