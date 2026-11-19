Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project, Bluefly. Amid her professional commitments, the actress is also making the most of her time with her family at the filming location. From enjoying long walks on the beach to spending quality time with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka recently offered a glimpse of her precious moments away from work.

Priyanka shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram. In one of the clips, the actress is seen sitting with Malti on her lap in front of a home temple. The mother-daughter duo were offering prayers, with the Malti chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

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Malti could be heard sweetly chanting the sacred verses, beginning with, “Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Svaḥ.”

As she finished reciting the mantra, Priyanka showered her with praise, saying, “So beautiful.” This moment offered a glimpse into how the actress is introducing her daughter to Indian traditions and prayers.

Priyanka Chopra's Bluefly Photo Dump

The photo dump began with a makeup-free selfie of Priyanka. It also featured several candid moments from her time at the filming location. Malti was seen playing with sand on the beach, making sand art, colouring and enjoying her time outdoors.

In another picture, the little one was seen reading her mother's script and spending time on the movie set.

Priyanka also shared a picture of her mother, Madhu Chopra, relaxing by the beach. Other photographs captured Priyanka enjoying some precious moments with Malti, including a sweet mother-daughter picture from their outing.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, “Lately... In the thick of it... but in a dream location #Bluefly Sound on.”

Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti has often shared glimpses of her efforts to keep her daughter connected to her Indian roots.

From celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Navratri to introducing her to traditional prayers and cultural practices, the actress has offered several glimpses of how Indian traditions remain a part of their family life.

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What's Next For Priyanka Chopra Professionally?

The sci-fi action thriller Bluefly stars Priyanka alongside Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe. The film is set in the Congo and follows a grieving United Nations translator who becomes part of a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that has crashed in the region.

Priyanka will also reprise her role as Nadia in the second season of the Russo Brothers' spy thriller Citadel. Although the series wrapped filming in November 2024, its release date is yet to be announced.

The actress is also gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. She will be seen playing Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist. Shruti Haasan is also part of the film's cast.

Spanning different time periods, from 512 CE in an ancient kingdom to 2071, and featuring locations such as Antarctica and Africa, the action-adventure is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

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