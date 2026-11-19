A packed week of OTT releases is here, with plenty of new films and shows to choose from. Here's what's streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more from November 17 to 21.

Premada Oorali (Prime Video)

This Kannada drama follows Naganna, a widowed farmer who wants his son Santosh to marry an educated woman and break the family's history of illiteracy. However, his plans change when Santosh falls in love with Rukmini, an independent woman who is unsure about marriage. The film stars Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonacha and Ramika Shivu.

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Streaming from November 17

The Odyssey (Prime Video – Rent, Apple TV)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this action-fantasy epic brings Homer's Greek mythology to the screen, drawing from The Iliad and The Aeneid. The English-language film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Travis Scott.

Streaming from November 17

Appofeniacs (Prime Video – Rent)

This English-language horror-comedy follows Duke, who uses an AI-powered deepfake app to take revenge on people he dislikes. However, his attempts to ruin their lives soon spiral out of control. Written and directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, the film stars Aaron Holliday, Jermaine Fowler, Sean Gunn, Michael Abbott Jr., Paige Searcy, Simran Jehani and Will Brandt.

Streaming from November 17

The Beast (Prime Video – Rent)

This English-language action thriller follows the US President as he tries to survive a violent coup. Trapped under siege, he discovers that the presidential vehicle, The Beast, is more than just an armoured fortress and could be his only chance of survival. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman.

Streaming from November 17

Manhood (Prime Video – Rent)

This English-language documentary follows Dallas entrepreneur Bill Moore as he attempts to challenge the stigma surrounding penis enlargement procedures and make them more socially accepted. It features William (Bill) Moore, Ruben Ramirez and David Smith.

Streaming from November 17

A Talent For Murder (Prime Video – Rent)

Directed by Anton Corbijn, this English-language psychological thriller follows a reclusive author and an ambitious young book editor as they become involved in a tense game of secrets and suspicion. Adapted from Joanna Murray-Smith's stage play Switzerland, it stars Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich.

Streaming from November 17

Mr and Mrs Office (JioHotstar)

This Tamil comedy-drama takes a humorous look at workplace politics and the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance. The film stars Pradeep Anthony, Smeha Manimegalai and Sanam Shetty.

Streaming from November 18

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Courage (Prime Video)

This Hindi drama follows Rani, who is struggling to survive an abusive marriage. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she reconnects with Jaydeep, her college crush, after ten years apart. The film stars Sanskruti Balgude, Sharib Hashmi and Nikita Ghag.

Streaming from November 18

Guardian Stars (Netflix)

Adapted from Katherine Center's bestselling novel The Bodyguard, this English-language film follows Hannah Brooks, a skilled executive protection agent who takes on a challenging assignment during the holiday season. It stars Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell and Noah LaLonde.

Streaming from November 18

Madden (Prime Video)

This English-language biographical film traces the life of American football legend John Madden, highlighting his journey, passion for the sport and rise to fame. The cast includes Russell David O, Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale.

Streaming from November 18

Gentle Monster (Netflix)

Written and directed by Marie Kreutzer, this English-language psychological crime drama explores questions of morality and motive through a tense, character-driven story. It stars Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp and Jella Haase.

Streaming from November 18

The Altruists (Netflix)

This English-language biographical drama miniseries follows the rise and fall of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison. It also explores their complicated personal relationship. The series stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle.

Streaming from November 19

Anbil Avan (SonyLIV)

This Tamil romantic drama follows a couple who leave their demanding corporate and hotel management jobs to build a quieter life in a hill town. They set out to turn their dream of running a vintage homestay into reality. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan.

Streaming from November 20

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Haiku (Netflix)

This Tamil romantic film follows Manohar, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a clerical error makes him the only male student on an all-women's college campus. He finds himself dealing with unfamiliar rules, campus rivalries and romance. The film stars Aegan, Sridevi Apalla and Femina George.

Streaming from November 20

418 (Netflix)

Set during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, this Telugu supernatural horror-thriller follows medical students staying in an abandoned psychiatric ward converted into a boys' hostel in coastal Karnataka. Their stay turns frightening when they begin to sense that they are not alone. The film stars Chaithra J Achar, Ramesh Indira and Surya Raj Veerabathini.

Streaming from November 20

Crazy Kalyanam (Aha Video)

Set in rural Telangana, this Telugu comedy follows Parvathalu, a father struggling to manage his troublesome elder son-in-law, Balaraju. His drinking habits and constant mischief create embarrassing situations for the family. The film stars Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker, Naresh Vijay Krishna and Akhil Raj Uddemari.

Streaming from November 20

Dhindora: Season 2 (Netflix)

Bhuvan Bam returns as Titu Mama in the second season of this Hindi comedy series. This time, impending fatherhood, demanding in-laws and a series of amusing mishaps leave him dealing with one challenge after another. The series also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

Streaming from November 20

Teen Tigada (ZEE5)

Directed by Rajeev Raj, this Hindi coming-of-age romantic drama follows Asmani, an aspiring cricketer determined to join the national team, and Manas, a passionate musician. Their lives come together as they navigate love and their ambitions. The series stars Danesh Razvi, Prasanna Bisht, Grusha Kapoor, Rohhit Tiwari and Sagar Deshmukh.

Streaming from November 20

Anumana Pakshi (Sun NXT)

Set in Vizag, this Telugu film follows Sunny, a YouTube creator whose habit of overanalysing everyday events often leads him to imagine elaborate conspiracy theories. The film stars Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Ajay and Raasi.

Streaming from November 20

The Blue Road (Netflix)

This English-language crime thriller follows two detectives from South Korea and Japan who join forces to track down a serial killer responsible for murders across borders. The cast includes Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun and Jung Jae-young.

Streaming from November 20

Insidious: Out of the Further (Netflix)

This English-language horror film follows Gemma, a single mother who discovers she has a rare ability known as a 'courier'. She can enter the supernatural realm called The Further and bring spirits and objects into the real world, but this power also exposes her to terrifying dangers. The film stars Amelia Eve, Lin Shaye, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Sam Spruell.

Streaming from November 21

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