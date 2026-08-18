iPhone 18 Pro Max Will Exclusively Feature Variable-Aperture Camera, Leak Suggests

Apple could further widen the gap between its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, with the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max reportedly set to receive a camera feature that may not be available on the standard Pro model.

According to a recent leak shared by Chinese tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, Apple could reserve a variable-aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. If accurate, this would mark the first time Apple introduces variable aperture technology to an iPhone.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade: What The Leak Says

Rumours of Apple working on a variable-aperture camera have been around since 2024. Earlier reports suggested that the feature could make its way to both iPhone 18 Pro models. However, the latest leak indicates that Apple may instead make it exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The possibility of an exclusive camera upgrade was also raised by a leak in June, when internal files reportedly linked to Apple supplier Tata Electronics surfaced. The documents were said to mention a new Sony IMX905 sensor for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with support for a variable aperture.

Notably, the leaked files did not mention the smaller iPhone 18 Pro, adding to speculation that the new camera technology could be limited to the Pro Max.

What Is A Variable-Aperture Camera?

Unlike a fixed-aperture lens, a variable-aperture system allows the aperture to be adjusted. For users, this could provide greater control over how much light enters the camera and how much of the background appears blurred.

If Apple implements the technology with manual controls, iPhone 18 Pro Max users could get a level of camera control closer to what is available on dedicated cameras such as DSLRs.

The feature could also give users more flexibility when shooting in different lighting conditions and when controlling depth of field. Apple has so far relied on a fixed f/1.78 aperture for the main camera on its Pro models, from the iPhone 14 Pro through the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple Has Done Pro Max-Only Camera Features Before

This would not be the first time Apple has used camera hardware to distinguish its Pro Max model from the smaller Pro variant.

A similar approach was seen with the iPhone 15 series, when the iPhone 15 Pro Max received the tetraprism telephoto lens, while the iPhone 15 Pro did not.

If the latest leak turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could follow a similar strategy, giving buyers another reason to opt for Apple's largest and most expensive Pro model.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What Else Is Expected?

Beyond the camera, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to share most of its specifications with the smaller iPhone 18 Pro. However, reports suggest that the Pro Max could be slightly larger and heavier than previous iPhone Pro models.

Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the new Pro models. The device has reportedly been referred to as the “iPhone Ultra” in rumours.

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch next month, although Apple has not officially confirmed the devices or their specifications.

As with other pre-launch reports, the camera details should be treated as rumours until Apple makes an official announcement.

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