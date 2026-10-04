The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani Starrer Continues Strong Weekend Run

Nani-starrer The Paradise continues its strong hold at the box office on Day 11. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film opened to a solid response in theatres and has maintained its momentum through its second week.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 56 lakh net in India on Day 11 across 324 shows so far. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 116.12 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 137.10 crore. The final numbers are yet to be reported. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 20% on Day 11, so far.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 25 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 97.50 crore.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 10.21 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 103.73 crore and the Tamil version has earned Rs 2.18 crore to the India net collection so far, the report stated.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5.

The film added Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 108.20 crore. The film collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.56 crore on Day 10.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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