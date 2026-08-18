iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 10 Things To Know From Battery And Chip To Camera Upgrades

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, with reports pointing to changes in the chip, cameras, battery, modem and display.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed these specifications. Here are the 10 things to know that can be expected:

September Launch: The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to debut during Apple's September launch event. Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 18 could follow in Spring 2027.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to debut during Apple's September launch event. Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 18 could follow in Spring 2027. A20 Pro Chip: The Pro models are expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The technology is expected to improve power efficiency and performance.

The Pro models are expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The technology is expected to improve power efficiency and performance. Larger Battery: Reports indicate Apple could increase battery capacity in the Pro models, particularly the Pro Max. However, the exact capacities and battery-life have not been confirmed by Apple.

Reports indicate Apple could increase battery capacity in the Pro models, particularly the Pro Max. However, the exact capacities and battery-life have not been confirmed by Apple. Variable-Aperture Camera: The 48MP main Fusion camera is reportedly set to receive a variable-aperture lens. According to MacRumors, the feature could allow users to control how much light enters the camera and adjust depth of field.

The 48MP main Fusion camera is reportedly set to receive a variable-aperture lens. According to MacRumors, the feature could allow users to control how much light enters the camera and adjust depth of field. Telephoto Upgrade: Reports also point to a wider aperture for the telephoto camera, which could improve its performance in low-light conditions.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get 2nm Chip: What It Means For Performance

C2 Modem: Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem for cellular connectivity. This would continue the company's move towards in-house modern technology.

Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem for cellular connectivity. This would continue the company's move towards in-house modern technology. Satellite Connectivity: Reports suggest the C2 modem could support expanded satellite connectivity, potentially including satellite-based internet rather than only emergency services.

Reports suggest the C2 modem could support expanded satellite connectivity, potentially including satellite-based internet rather than only emergency services. Smaller Dynamic Island: The iPhone Pro models are reportedly set to feature a narrower Dynamic Island, with some Face Id components potentially moving beneath the display.

The iPhone Pro models are reportedly set to feature a narrower Dynamic Island, with some Face Id components potentially moving beneath the display. Camera Control Changes: Apple could simplify the Camera Control button, with reports suggesting changes to its touch and swipe functionality.

Apple could simplify the Camera Control button, with reports suggesting changes to its touch and swipe functionality. Display And Design: The Pro models are expected to retain 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, while reports also point to more power efficient LTPO+ panels.

All specifications above remain based on reports and leaks until apple officially announces the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Bigger Battery, Camera Upgrades And Higher Price Rumored — What We Know

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