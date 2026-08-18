iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Bigger Battery, Camera Upgrades And Higher Price Rumored — What We Know

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, with reports pointing to larger batteries, a new A20 Pro chip and a variable-aperture camera system. Apple has not confirmed the devices or their specifications.

Launch Timeline

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to arrive during Apple's September launch event. Reports indicate that Apple could follow a split launch strategy this year, with the standard iPhone 18 and other lower-priced models arriving in spring 2027.

Bigger Battery

Regulatory filings cited by MacRumors indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro could have a 4,288mAh battery in the US, compared with 4,252mAh for the iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro Max could receive a larger increase, with a reported 5,567mAh battery, up from 5,088mAh.

A20 Pro Chip

The new Pro models are expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on TSMC's first-generation 2nm process. The smaller manufacturing process is expected to bring improvements in performance and power efficiency, although Apple has not confirmed the chip's specifications.

Camera Upgrade

The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera is reportedly set to gain a variable-aperture lens on both Pro models. Unlike the fixed aperture used on current Pro iPhones, the new system could adjust the amount of light entering the lens and provide greater control over exposure and depth of field.

C2 Modem And Connectivity

Apple is also expected to use its C2 modem in the new Pro models, continuing its move towards in-house cellular technology. Reports have additionally linked the modem to expanded satellite connectivity.

Smaller Dynamic Island

The iPhone 18 Pro models are reportedly set to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, potentially enabled by moving some Face ID components beneath the display.

Price

The final price remains unknown. However, reports citing higher memory and component costs suggest a possible increase. TechInsights estimates cited by The Wall Street Journal put the potential starting price at around $1,399, while other estimates have suggested a smaller increase.

Apple is expected to reveal the final pricing, specifications and availability when the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is officially announced.

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