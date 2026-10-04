Baththa Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Sethupathi Film Shows Steady Growth

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa continues its strong run at the box office following a positive response on its opening day. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the Tamil action-drama is set against the backdrop of 1980s Madras and delves into a gritty world of crime.

Box Office Collection Day 3

Baththa has earned Rs 2.75 crore net in India on Day 3 across 1,222 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 8.08 crore and total India net collections to Rs 6.95 crore so far. Day 3 collection represents a 1.9% growth from Day 2's net collection of Rs 2.70 crore.

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The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 44.98% on Saturday. The morning shows also registered 22.45% occupancy, afternoon recorded 46.64%. Meanwhile, evening shows registered occupancy of 35.09% and night shows registered the highest occupancy at 67.09%, according to Sacnilk.

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Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 61.3% across 312 shows. It was followed by Coimbatore with 58.3% occupancy across 63 shows and Vellore, which registered 57% occupancy across 13 shows.

About Baththa

Baththa is a Tamil action-drama directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Set in 1986 Madras, the film follows a feared local don who is accidentally locked inside a deserted school restroom by an eight-year-old boy. As the two develop an unlikely friendship, the gangster is forced to confront his vulnerability and find his way back to his family. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Hari Krishnan and Sahasra Sree in major roles.

Presented by Panorama Studios and Zee Studios, Baththa is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, according to a press release. The film was released in theatres on October 1, 2026.

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