NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Shares Spectacular Earth View From SpaceX Crew Dragon

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has offered a spectacular glimpse of Earth from orbit after temporarily moving her sleeping quarters into a docked SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with a complete panoramic view of Earth from the International Space Station.

Meir shared a video on X showing the striking view of Earth's surface and the dark expanse of space through the window of the Crew Dragon.

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In her post, Meir said the space station had become unusually crowded after the latest crew members, Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk and Sergey Teteryatnikov, joined the existing Expedition 75 team. With more astronauts sharing the station, the crew had to rearrange their usual sleeping quarters.

Newly arrived astronaut Luke Delaney took over Meir's former crew quarters, prompting her to find another place to sleep. Instead of competing for the limited space aboard the station, Meir moved into the docked Dragon spacecraft, joking that she had “pitched a tent” inside the capsule until her scheduled return to Earth with Crew-12.

The arrangement is unusual but not new. NASA astronaut Anne McClain said there is a spaceflight tradition in which a departing commander temporarily “camps out” in the Dragon spacecraft after a new crew arrives. The temporary setup helps solve the station's space crunch while also giving the departing astronaut a spectacular view from their makeshift quarters.

For Meir, that temporary room came with an extraordinary view. Positioned inside the Crew Dragon, she was able to look through the spacecraft's window at the Earth below, capturing the contrast between the planet's illuminated surface and the blackness of space.

The latest crew rotation followed the docking of SpaceX Crew-13 on 1 October 2026. The mission reportedly set a record for the fastest launch-to-docking journey by a US spacecraft to the space station, completing the trip in approximately 7 hours and 55 minutes.

The crowded conditions illustrate the logistical challenges involved in maintaining continuous human operations aboard the International Space Station. Crew rotations must account not only for scientific work and spacecraft operations but also for limited sleeping quarters and living space.

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Her video has offered viewers a rare perspective on life aboard the space station, highlighting both the extraordinary scenery astronauts experience and the everyday logistical compromises required to live and work hundreds of kilometres above Earth.

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