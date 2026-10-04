SC To Take Suo Moto Note Of Proposed Relocation Of 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the proposed relocation of Delhi's 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL), drawing attention to concerns over whether adequate space has been provided for its vast collection of books, rare manuscripts and official records under the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment.

The court has registered a suo motu writ petition titled “In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books - And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan”. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva is scheduled to hear the matter on October 5, 2026, reported by The Economic times.

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The Central Secretariat Library houses more than 8.5 lakh books, including historically significant publications, rare manuscripts and government records. It currently occupies around 5,500 square metres across four floors of Shastri Bhawan, where it has been housed since 1969. The building is scheduled for redevelopment as part of the Central Vista project, prompting questions about the library's future location and preservation of its collection.

The controversy arose after reports indicated that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had initially proposed only around 300 square metres across two rooms in Kartavya Bhawan-2 for the library. The proposed space was considered inadequate to accommodate the institution's extensive collection, reading facilities, staff requirements and associated infrastructure.

The Ministry of Culture reportedly raised concerns over the allocation, warning that the proposed area would not be sufficient to relocate the library in its entirety. The issue subsequently attracted wider public attention, eventually prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

MoHUA, however, has rejected claims that the library has been left without space under the redevelopment plan. The ministry has clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan and that construction-related planning is underway.

The library has a long history dating back to 1891, when it was established as the Imperial Secretariat Library in Calcutta. Following the transfer of the British Indian capital to Delhi in 1911, the institution moved to the new capital and later shifted to Shastri Bhawan in 1969.

The Supreme Court's intervention places the preservation and accessibility of the library's extensive collection under judicial scrutiny at a time when major government buildings are being redeveloped under the Central Vista programme.

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The October 5 hearing is expected to examine whether the proposed arrangements adequately address the library's space, preservation and operational requirements.

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