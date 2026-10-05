Record 670 Lenders Closed: China Accelerates Bank Consolidation As Bad Loans Surge

In a massive overhaul of its banking sector, China eliminated a record 670 lenders in just 12 months, according to a Fitch Ratings report based on official regulatory data.

The aggressive cleanup—driven by closures, liquidations, and state-backed mergers—effectively wiped out roughly 25% of the country's banking institutions as regulators move to contain systemic financial risk. To safeguard its financial system against broader economic headwinds, China is ramping up efforts to merge and restructure smaller, predominantly rural lenders, according to reports.

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Fitch identifies small and rural commercial banks as China's primary systemic weak link, particularly in less-developed provinces. Key headwinds plaguing these institutions include substandard asset quality, thin capital reserves, and persistent governance deficiencies, CNBC reported.

Rural banks saw profitability drop and credit quality deteriorate in the first half, the rating agency reported. Return on assets dipped to 0.45% from 2021's 0.56%, while non-performing loans climbed to 2.8%—nearly double the industry average of 1.5%—fueled by lending risks tied to developers, local government debt vehicles, and smaller firms.

The consolidation push targets greater transparency, tighter supervision, and an end to regulatory arbitrage, Fitch reported. The agency downplayed fears of wider contagion from struggling smaller banks, citing their strictly local customer base and narrow interbank links.

According to the rating agency, the initiatives have the potential to alter market dynamics among minor lenders in the long run, even as their fundamental weaknesses persist in the interim.

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This action reflects continuing pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

China's economic momentum softened as Q2 GDP growth slowed to 4.3%—marking its weakest performance since 2022. Compounding the slump, annual industrial profit growth slipped to a year-to-date low of 4.2% in August.

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