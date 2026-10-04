'US Has Deliberately Become A Lonelier Power’: Jaishankar On Changing World Order

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said the United States has "deliberately become a lonelier power" as a changing US posture and the rise of China reshape the global order.

Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar noted the current international landscape was being shaped by a "radical repositioning" of the US, the growing influence of China and the increasing self-reliance of emerging and middle powers.

"No one in the room would disagree with the fact that the landscape today is primarily marked by a radical repositioning of the United States,” Jaishankar said.

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He described the US shift as a “posture of choice”, saying Washington had, in a way, "deliberately become a lonelier power".

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According to Jaishankar, the changing global order is also being driven by countries seeking to diversify their partnerships, reduce risks and become more self-reliant.

Emerging and middle powers are increasingly assessing their own interests and looking at what they can bring to the table while engaging with major powers.

China's Rise Another Key Feature

The second big feature of the changing international landscape is the rise of China, Jaishankar said.

He cited China's economic muscle, saying the country is responsible for about a third of global manufacturing and its economic capabilities are being translated into political power. "China, which sees itself as a unique country that is in a way both its self-perception, in many ways, also the reality," Jaishankar added.

He said the world was witnessing "very sharp competition" between the US and China. However, according to Jaishankar, the rivalry is no longer limited to the two countries. “That competition today, not limited to these two countries, has led to a weaponisation of any leverage that any country has,” he said.

At the same time, Jaishankar said the competition between major powers exists alongside the “complexity of interdependence”, reflecting the increasingly complicated nature of global economic and strategic relationships.

Emerging Powers Seek Greater Flexibility

Jaishankar said emerging and middle powers were also responding to the changing global environment by strengthening cooperation among themselves while maintaining relationships with both the US and China.

He cited initiatives such as the Quad, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route as examples of such cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister's remarks come as countries reassess their partnerships and seek greater strategic flexibility amid intensifying competition between the world's major powers.

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