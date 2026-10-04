Relief For Travelers? US Imposes Up To $20,000 Visa Bonds On 50 Nations; India Exempted

The United States has introduced a visa-bond programme requiring nationals of 50 countries to post financial guarantees of up to $20,000 before receiving certain temporary visitor visas, as part of new measures aimed at addressing visa overstays.

Under a final rule issued on August 3, 2026, eligible B1/B2 visitor visa applicants may be required to post a bond of $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000. Consular officers will determine the exact amount during the visa interview.

The programme operates under Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with visa-overstay rates based on data from the Department of Homeland Security's Entry/Exit Overstay Report. The requirement applies to nationals travelling on passports issued by countries included on the State Department's designated list, regardless of where the applicant submits the visa application.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Applicants directed to provide a bond must complete DHS Form I-352 and pay through the US Treasury's official Pay.gov platform. The State Department has warned applicants not to make payments through websites or services not specifically identified in instructions from a consular officer.

A bond may be paid either by the visa applicant or by a third party, including a relative, friend or business associate. The person named as the obligor on Form I-352 must be the same individual who makes the payment. The deposit is made in US dollars and, when refundable, is returned in US dollars, with the obligor bearing any exchange-rate risk.

Officials have stressed that payment of a visa bond does not guarantee visa approval. Applicants who voluntarily pay a bond without being instructed to do so by a consular officer may not receive a refund.

Visa-bond holders will also face specific travel requirements. They must enter and leave the United States through commercial air ports of entry, including eligible Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance locations. They cannot use charter flights, general aviation, land crossings or sea ports of entry while subject to the bond.

The deposit can be automatically returned if the traveller complies with the bond conditions. Situations include timely departure from the United States, expiration of the visa without travel, or departure through an authorised commercial air exit point while complying with immigration requirements. However, violations can put the deposit at risk.

The Department of Homeland Security may refer suspected violations to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for a determination.

Countries covered under US visa bond programme

Under the updated visa bond guidelines, Indian passport holders remain exempt from paying the deposit.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Let Putin Drag You Into War': Zelenskyy Says Russia Using Citizens From India, 46 Other Countries

Effective August 20, 2025: Malawi and Zambia.

Effective October 11, 2025: The Gambia.

Effective October 23, 2025: Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania.

Effective January 1, 2026: Bhutan, Botswana, Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan.

Effective January 21, 2026: Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Fiji, Gabon, Kyrgyz Republic, Nepal, Nigeria, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Effective April 2, 2026: Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.