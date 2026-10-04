Everest Cumin Powder Recalled By FSSAI Over Excess Pesticide Residues — Check Batch Details

The Food Safety And Standards Auhtority Of India (FSSAI) recalled the 'Everest' brand of cumin powder of excessive presence of pesticide residues up to levels where it was declared 'Unsafe' under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006., as per a notification from the organisation on Sunday.

"The food analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits," the notification said.

The FSSAI drew a regulatory sample of "Pre-packed Cumin Powder" from the premises of M/s Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd., Goa.

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The food business operator (FBO) was given an opportunity to appeal against the food analyst's findings, following which the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory. Following the findings, the entire implicated batch of Everest pre-packed cumin powder, bearing Batch No. E080668761, was ordered to be recalled immediately from the market.

The FBO was also directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines. It was further asked to undertake corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident and submit a report upon completion of the recall.

(This is a developing story.)

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