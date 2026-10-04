Trump Names US Intelligence Chief Clayton As AI Czar To Head Task Force: Report

US President Donald Trump has appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead a new White House initiative examining the risks and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence, positioning him as the administration's latest AI czar, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The task force, formally known as the “Super Intelligence Force,” has been given 120 days to submit a report to the White House. Its mandate includes assessing the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI, identifying potential national-security and cybersecurity risks, and recommending how the federal government should respond, according to the Reuters.

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Clayton, who became director of national intelligence in August and previously served as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the initiative is intended to help ensure that the United States maintains global leadership in advanced AI while protecting the interests of Americans.

The task force will review existing government systems for reporting AI-related breaches, hacks and other incidents, as well as ways to improve the government's response using existing authorities. Its work comes amid growing concerns over AI safety, cybersecurity, employment disruption and the potential risks associated with increasingly powerful systems.

Trump has consistently advocated a relatively light regulatory approach to artificial intelligence, arguing that excessive federal rules could weaken US competitiveness against China. His administration has favored innovation and voluntary safeguards, including internal controls and external safety assessments, rather than broad mandatory regulations.

The initiative also reflects Trump's broader competition with Beijing over advanced technology. The president has indicated that he does not intend to cooperate with Chinese President Xi Jinping on international AI governance, emphasizing the need for the United States to retain technological leadership.

Clayton will work alongside vice chairs Emil Michael, Scott Kupor and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson. Other members include Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Venture capitalist David Sacks and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are expected to serve as external advisers.

The appointment marks the second administration-wide AI leadership arrangement during Trump's second term. Sacks previously served as the administration's AI czar, Reuters reported.

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The move comes as pressure mounts on Washington to address AI's potential risks without slowing technological development. Treasury Secretary Bessent has rejected some warnings about existential AI threats as exaggerated, while arguing that AI companies should bear primary responsibility for safety and self-regulation.

The 120-day review will therefore test the administration's ability to balance AI innovation, national security and public safeguards while maintaining the United States' competitive edge over China.

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