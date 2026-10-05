ChatGPT Plus Free For A Month In India: How To Check If You're Eligible And Claim It

Users in India may be able to try ChatGPT Plus for a month without paying. San Francisco-based OpenAI has introduced a limited-time trial of its paid plan, which usually costs Rs 1,999 a month.

During the trial, eligible users get full access to the paid tier at no charge. The offer is not open to all users, though. For now, it appears only on select accounts.

Steps to Get the Free Month

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You can activate the trial straight from ChatGPT's subscription page:

Log in to ChatGPT using the account where the offer is available. Head to the upgrade or subscription section and find the ChatGPT Plus card. If your account qualifies, the card will show Rs 0 for the promotional period, with the Rs 1,999 monthly price struck out. Select the "Claim free offer" button. Finish the usual checkout steps, which are the same as those for a regular subscription.

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You'll Need To Add Payment Method

The trial costs nothing, but it can't be started without payment details. OpenAI asks everyone opting for the free Plus trial to share this information at checkout. Cards and net banking can be used for this. UPI also appears as an option, but attempts to activate the plan through UPI failed on multiple occasions, so it may be better to use one of the other methods.

Who Gets the Offer

Eligibility seems to vary from one account to another. The free trial was visible on an account with no history of any paid ChatGPT subscription. On the other hand, an account that had earlier been on ChatGPT Go was not offered the deal and showed the full Rs 1,999 price.

In short, if the Plus card on your account lists Rs 1,999 and not Rs 0, you probably aren't eligible this time.

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Don't Forget to Cancel If You Don't Want to Pay

The free access covers just the first month. After that, the plan may renew automatically at Rs 1,999 per month. To avoid being charged, cancel the subscription while you're still within the free month. If you set up an auto-renewal mandate during checkout, cancelling that will also work. It's a good idea to review the renewal terms before claiming the offer.

What You Get With ChatGPT Plus

Plus subscribers can use ChatGPT more than free users can and unlock features not available on the free plan. These include expanded memory, priority access to newer models, Sora-powered video generation and access to Codex. The trial is a chance to try all of these before deciding whether the plan is worth paying for.

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