OpenAI Takes On Microsoft With ChatGPT's New Office Suite-Style Features

OpenAI and Microsoft have been tightly linked for long, but that relationship is now getting more complicated, with the former pushing into one of the areas Microsoft has traditionally dominated: software built for everyday office work.

At its DevDay developer conference in San Francisco, the company rolled out a batch of new ChatGPT features built specifically with office workers in mind, several of which bear a striking resemblance to the kind of tools found in a standard productivity suite, according to reports.

Space: A Shared Workspace Inside ChatGPT

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The headline announcement was Space, a collaborative workspace living inside ChatGPT where teams can work alongside the chatbot itself and interact with Dots, a set of newly debuted AI agent personas from OpenAI designed to handle tasks autonomously on someone's behalf, TechCrunch reported.

"Your pages and files all live together in Space, like they would in a drive. But spaces feel alive," the report quoted Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman as saying. He explained that individual pages can be given specific instructions, pointing to an example where a page could be told to check a team's channel and refresh itself with whatever it finds.

Pages: OpenAI's Answer To Word Processors

Sitting alongside Space is a new tool called Pages, which OpenAI is pitching as "a new type of document, built for human and agent collaboration". The positioning suggests it's meant to go head-to-head with established document tools like Google Docs and Microsoft Word. OpenAI says the tool allows users to "write, research, generate charts, create images, or visualize information" all from within the same document, the report added.

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Collaborative Slides: Taking On PowerPoint

OpenAI's third major reveal targets presentation software directly, with a feature it's calling collaborative slides. Rather than building a deck manually, users can simply talk through what they need inside ChatGPT, and the tool assembles the slides from that conversation.

From there, both human collaborators and AI agents can jump in together, adding comments and making edits as a group. The feature hasn't gone live yet, an OpenAI spokesperson said it's expected to roll out within the next few weeks, according to the report.

A Shifting Landscape

OpenAI's move into Microsoft's turf is happening alongside a reverse trend, with Microsoft and rivals like Salesforce racing to fold AI deeper into their own platforms, part of a broader scramble across the software industry as companies try to adapt to how quickly AI is reshaping the competitive landscape.

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