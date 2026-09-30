'Can Work Towards Your Goals 24/7': OpenAI Introduces 'Always On' AI Agent | Explained

OpenAI on Tuesday has unveiled 'dots', a new type of AI agent designed to work independently on users' behalf and keep making progress towards their goals around the clock without being monitored continuously or needing constant prompts.

Dots, powered by GPT-6 Astra, have their own cloud computer and browser, which can connect with more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI's plugin ecosystem, and can learn from feedback over time.

Unlike a conventional AI conversation, dots are designed to take on ongoing responsibilities rather than simply respond to individual prompts. Users can give a dot a project and continue adding tasks without having to direct every step. OpenAI also stated that dots can also work on several projects simultaneously.

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What Can OpenAI's Dots Do?

Dots can use their own cloud computer, browser, and connected apps to carry out work on your behalf, even when you are not monitoring it.

OpenAI has outlined several potential uses such as monitoring customer feedback, preparing and testing software fixes, updating launch materials when requirements change, rerunning research analysis when new data arrives, and updating sales proposals as customer requirements evolve.

For content creators, a dot can learn a user's voice and audience preferences. When a new interview transcript arrives, it can identify potential clips for you and then prepare show notes, and finally draft social media posts for approval.

Dots can be accessed through ChatGPT, Slack, and Teams. They can also send users progress updates, questions, or decisions that require their input. OpenAI says dots carry context across these channels.

How Is OpenAI Keeping Users In Control?

OpenAI says Dots come with added safety and privacy controls. Users can decide which apps a Dot can access and set rules for what it can do on its own, what requires their approval and what actions it is not allowed to take.

Dots can also carry out what OpenAI calls “proactive research” in the background. When connected apps are used for this, Dots have read-only access, so they cannot send messages, make changes to apps or control the user's browser or computer.

OpenAI is initially rolling out Dots to Pro and Business Premium users in eligible markets. Enterprise users can access a beta version if their workspace administrator enables it. The first Dot is available at no extra cost to Pro and Business Premium subscribers.

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