German Green Steel IPO Allotment Status: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price

The share allotment status for the German Green Steel & Power IPO is expected to be finalised today, Sept. 30. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Oct. 1. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of German Green Steel & Power was subscribed 28.98 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 29. The issue received bids for 46,54,94,191 shares against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 54.03 times. Retail investors subscribed their quota 22.83 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 20.93 times.

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The IPO price band was set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 303.90 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of Rs 290 crore (2.09 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 13.90 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

How To Check German Green Steel IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment section on BSE website.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ German Green Steel and Power Limited ” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check German Green Steel IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' GERMAN ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check German Green Steel IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “ German Green Steel and Power Ltd .” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

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German Green Steel IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the German Green Steel & Power IPO stood at Rs 13 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to InvestorGain. Based on the latest GMP and the upper price band of Rs 139, the implied listing price is Rs 152, indicating a potential listing premium of 9.35%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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German Green Steel IPO Listing Date

The shares of German Green Steel are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Oct. 5.

About German Green Steel

Incorporated in 2008, German Green Steel and Power Ltd. is engaged in the production of iron and steel products, with its operations concentrated in western India. Gujarat is a key market for the company, which manufactures TMT bars, MS billets and sponge iron. These products are sold under the “German TMT” name.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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