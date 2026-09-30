BMC Employee Dies In Tragic Accident As Car Driven By Ex-Army Brigadier Rams Into Motorcycle In Khar

A 41-year-old BMC employee, Iyappan Selvaraj Harijan, was killed after a car allegedly rammed into the motorcycle on which he was travelling with his wife Nancy, who was left injured, in Khar West, Mumbai, on Monday evening.

The car was reportedly being driven by 71-year-old former Army Brigadier and former Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Sitaram Sawant. The accident took place approximately between 4:15 and 4:30 pm, according to the reported complaint details.

Nancy was travelling pillion with her husband and suffered injuries, including injuries to her hand. Another scooter rider, identified by multiple reports as Rahul Ghanekar, was also injured during the accident and suffered a fracture to one arm.

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According to the complaint filed by Nancy, she and her husband were travelling towards Bandra when a white car approaching from behind allegedly struck their motorcycle. Nancy told the police that her husband was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred. She was thrown onto the road by the impact, while Iyappan was trapped underneath the car, Hindustan Times reported.

Bystanders reportedly gathered at the scene and lifted the vehicle to pull Iyappan out. He sustained injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body.

Iyappan and Nancy were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West in an autorickshaw after the crash. According to reports, Iyappan repeatedly lost consciousness while being taken to the hospital. Doctors subsequently declared him dead despite treatment.

According to Nancy, Iyappan was a BMC employee and lived with her and their children in Khar. She identified the car driver as Sawant. The Khar police have registered an FIR against the driver for allegedly causing death by negligence and rash and dangerous driving.

When the police went to Sawant's residence, they were told that his blood pressure reportedly rose following the accident and his family admitted him to a hospital for treatment. As a result, the officers served him a notice instead arresting, Hindustan Times reported.

According to The Times of India, Iyappan had worked with MTNL for 16 years before joining BMC's cleaning services approximately one month before the accident. He and his wife reportedly had two sons.

The driver of the car, former Army officer Sudhir Sawant, reportedly held the rank of Honorary Brigadier and is a former Member of Parliament. He represented Rajapur in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996.

The Khar police registered an FIR against Sawant under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash and dangerous act) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 (dangerous driving).

The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the manner and speed in which the car was driven. There has been no reported conviction at this stage and the allegations against Sawant remain subject to the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

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