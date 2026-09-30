Avengers: Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel Re-Release Picks Up After Monday Dip

Avengers: Endgame Encore is back in theatres seven years after its original release, giving Marvel fans another chance to experience the blockbuster on the big screen. The re-release saw a small rise in collections on Day 5 after its Monday drop.

Here's where the film stands after five days in theatre.

India Box Office Collection

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Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 2.50 crore net in India on Day 5, up 6.4% from its previous day collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 27.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 32.63 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The English version led the collections on Day 5 with Rs 1.50 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 65 lakh. Telugu contributed Rs 22 lakh, while Tamil earned Rs 13 lakh.

Endgame Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3. The film then saw a sharp drop on Day 4, earning Rs 2.35 crore. It recovered slightly on Day 5 with Rs 2.50 crore.

Worldwide Box Office

The re-release has earned around $87 million worldwide, including $27 million from the North America and $60 million from international markets, according to Box Office Mojo.

In North America, the film earned $11.29 million on Friday, i.e. Day 1, followed by $8.67 million on Saturday and $6.15 million on Sunday. Collections then dropped 72% on its first Monday, with the film adding $1.72 million, taking its total to around $27 million.

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All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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