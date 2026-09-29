The One About Matthew Perry Trailer: Documentary Explores Friends Star's Journey From Fame To Personal Struggles

The One About Matthew Perry trailer offers a glimpse into Matthew Perry's life beyond Hollywood through the people who knew him personally and professionally.

The trailer features personal memories, previously unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family's private archive, giving viewers a look at different stages of his journey.

The documentary also touches on his rise to fame, personal struggles and work to help people dealing with addiction. The trailer is divided into three parts — “The One About Love,” “The One About Laughter” and “The One About a Friend” — highlighting different aspects of Perry's life.

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What Is The One About Matthew Perry About?

The three-part documentary goes beyond Perry's famous role as Chandler Bing to explore his career, relationships and experiences away from the screen. It also examines his long-term struggle with addiction and his efforts to recover and support others.

His story is presented through personal accounts from people who were part of different stages of his life, offering a broader look at the actor and the person behind the public image.

Matthew Perry's Friends Legacy

Perry became a global star after playing Chandler Bing in Friends. He appeared in all 236 episodes of the sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

While the role became a major part of his career, Perry also worked in films and other television projects. The documentary looks at his journey beyond the sitcom, including his work in Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and other projects.

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Who Directed The One About Matthew Perry?

Emmy winner Mary Robertson directed the documentary. According to Netflix, the project is produced by Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers. Lora Moftah serves as co-executive producer, while Jessica Call is the producer.

Who Appears In The Documentary?

According to Netflix's press notes, the series features Perry's family, longtime friends, actors, filmmakers and other professional collaborators.

The participants include Mia Perry Bowick, Perry's younger sister; Roger Castillo and David Pressman, his longtime friends; Warren Littlefield, former NBC Entertainment president; and Jeff Strauss, a writer and producer from Friends.

The documentary also features actor and longtime friend Kevin Pollak, Fools Rush In producer Doug Draizin, actress René Ashton, director Jonathan Lynn, recovery friend Tim Harrington, actor Nate Torrence, advocate West Huddleston, and Los Angeles Times columnist Mary McNamara. E. Martin Estrada, former US Attorney for the Central District of California, also appears in the series.

The One About Matthew Perry Release Date

The One About Matthew Perry is a three-part documentary series and will premiere on October 27, 2026, on Netflix.

Watch Trailer Here:

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