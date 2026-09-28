Mirzapur Season 4 Confirmed? Here's What Shweta Tripathi Says

Actor Shweta Tripathi shared an update about the next chapter of popular franchise Mirzapur, revealing that the writing process for Season 4 has already started.

"Thankfully, what we know is that the writing of Season 4 has begun," she said at the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled Mirzapur Ki Woomanya. "We, actors, are fans too. We are also looking forward to the next season. Whatever has happened in Mirzapur The Movie is all from season one."

The actor further expressed her continued connection with the character, adding, "I'm not done with Golu yet."

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Shweta spoke about Golu's journey from a college student to a powerful figure in the Mirzapur franchise. Shweta said, "This journey with Golu has been very exciting over nine years. One of the strongest, toughest girls I have met. I hope no one has a life like hers."

She also spoke about how portraying Golu influenced her personally, particularly her approach to fitness. According to the actor, playing strong female characters in Mirzapur has offered creative satisfaction because such roles are not commonly written in this manner.

About Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi made her screen debut with Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009 and later appeared in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012). She made her feature film debut with Trishna (2011) and gained wider recognition with Masaan (2015) and Haraamkhor (2017).

She has since worked across films and OTT projects, including TVF Tripling, Laakhon Mein Ek, Made in Heaven, The Gone Game, Escaype Live, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Raat Akeli Hai and Gone Kesh. In March 2025, she announced her maiden production venture, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, a queer love story directed by Sanjoy Nag and co-starring Tillotama Shome.

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