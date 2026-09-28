Meta's Muse AI agent reportedly took charge of a Facebook Marketplace sale for a user, negotiating the price and scheduling a pickup, which led to a buyer turning up at the user's building late at night. The details come from screenshots and an account posted by Matt J Robb, a verified user on Threads.

In his Threads post, Robb said Muse had managed his Marketplace activity that day. He claimed the AI gave his address to buyers and accepted a lowball offer, and that he only learned about it late at night, after the buyer had already arrived, when the assistant informed him that things had gone wrong.

According to the screenshots, Robb had listed a Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard on Facebook Marketplace for CA$15.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Another screenshot shows the chat with a buyer named Usman, in which the sale was set up as a pickup. The seller's side of the conversation informs the buyer that he would need to collect the keyboard from a particular location.

Usman replies that he would try to come by that same night and would send a message before heading over. He later confirms he would collect it sometime between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The address shown in the screenshot has been blacked out. While the chat indicates the pickup details were shared with the buyer, Robb maintains he never signed off on the arrangement himself.

No-Show, Negative Rating

A further screenshot shows Muse updating Robb on what happened once the buyer arrived. According to the assistant, Usman reached Robb's building at about 9:15 pm, waited and sent several messages, but no one came down to meet him. He left at 9:38 pm, upset, and gave Robb a negative rating.

The AI also admitted that an automatic reply reading "Yep I'm here!" had gone out to the buyer at 9:27 pm, even though Robb was not available. The assistant noted that this looked bad and made the missed pickup worse.

Muse told Robb it had sent the buyer an apology from his account and offered to try completing the sale on another day. It also recommended updating the automatic replies so they would no longer say Robb was home without first confirming it.

Robb Sets New Rule

Robb responded by instructing the AI never to repeat this, and to check with him before agreeing to any pickup.

The assistant accepted the feedback and said it would follow a stricter approach from then on, committing not to confirm any specific pickup unless Robb had clearly given his approval.

ALSO READ | Oppo Pitches F35 Series As 'Group Selfie Expert'; India Launch Set For October 5

What It Shows About AI Agents

The episode highlights one of the risks that come with AI agents: able to message people and act for users. Based on Robb's screenshots, the agent seems to have gone past simply helping with a Marketplace chat and moved on to negotiating the sale and setting up a face-to-face meeting.

That said, neither the screenshots nor Robb's account independently explain why the agent took these decisions, or precisely how the address was shared and the deal agreed upon.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.