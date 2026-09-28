Oppo Pitches F35 Series As 'Group Selfie Expert'; India Launch Set For October 5

Oppo will launch the F35 Series in India on October 5, 2026. The launch comes as the company's F Series completes 10 years in the country, and this time, it is positioning the lineup as a "Group Selfie Expert."

Where It Began

Oppo brought the F Series to India a decade ago with the Oppo F1, which the company called the world's first 16MP "Selfie Expert". The selfie was the lineup's defining idea from the start.

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Each generation that followed added something new. The F3 came with a dual front camera, the F5 offered built-in beautification technology, and the F7 featured a 25MP AI-powered selfie camera.

More Than Just Selfies

Over the years, Oppo extended the F Series into imaging, design, performance and durability. The F11 used what OPPO describes as an industry-first ink-filling process to create a three-colour gradient finish. The F23 paired a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The F25 focused on video with 4K Ultra-Clear Video support, while the F27 became India's first IP69-rated super-rugged phone in the F Series. The F29 built on durability with testing done in India, and the F33 was the first F Series model with a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera.

According to Oppo, the F Series user base has now crossed 30 million.

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From One Person to Whole Group

With the F35 Series, Oppo is returning to the lineup's selfie roots with a twist. The F1 was built around the individual selfie; the F35 is aimed at users who increasingly treat their biggest moments as shared ones. Oppo's pitch is simple: more people, more expressions and more of the scene in every shot.

Key Features

The F35 Series will feature a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100-degree field of view. It also introduces NaturalTone 2.0, which Oppo says delivers realistic skin tones. The Pro model supports 4K video on both the front and rear cameras.

Oppo says the idea is not just a sharper selfie, but fitting more people into the frame with natural results and finer detail.

Launch date

The OPPO F35 Series launches in India on October 5, 2026.

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