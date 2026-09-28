Google Pixel Phone Prices Start At Rs 39,999 During Big Billion Day Sale — Check Details

Google Pixel smartphones are set to receive special offers during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026. The sale will begin for the general public on October 9, while eligible Flipkart Plus, VIP members and Flipkart credit card holders will get early access from October 8.

Flipkart has listed several Google Pixel models among the smartphones getting special sale offers. The effective prices go as low as Rs 39,999 for the Pixel 10a, while the Pixel 11 is available at an effective Rs 69,999. However, these figures include multiple benefits such as bank discounts, exchange offers and SuperCoins, so the final price will depend on the offers a buyer is eligible for.

Google Pixel 10a Price During Big Billion Days Sale

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The Google Pixel 10a will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale. According to Cashify, the phone has a listed sale price of Rs 47,999, while buyers can get an additional Rs 4,000 bank discount and Rs 4,000 exchange benefit to bring the effective price down to Rs 39,999. This means Rs 39,999 is not the standard selling price of the Pixel 10a. Buyers will need to meet the eligibility conditions for the bank and exchange benefits to get the advertised effective price.

Google Pixel 11 At Rs 69,999

The Google Pixel 11 is being advertised at an effective price of Rs 69,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026. According to Cashify, the price can be reduced from Rs 89,999 to Rs 69,999 by combining a Rs 12,000 bank discount, Rs 6,000 additional exchange benefit and Rs 2,000 SuperCoins benefit. The final price will therefore depend on the offers and eligibility available to the buyer. The Pixel 11 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at the Rs 89,999 listed price.

Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL And Pro Fold Prices

The premium Pixel 11 lineup will also receive special pricing during the sale. According to Digit, the Pixel 11 Pro will be available for as low as Rs 1,03,999, compared with its current starting price of Rs 1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will have an effective sale price of Rs 1,18,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be advertised at Rs 1,70,999.

Their current starting prices are Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,86,999, respectively. Digit notes that Flipkart has not provided a detailed breakdown of the individual offers for these premium models, so the exact combination of bank, exchange or other benefits required to reach these prices is not yet clear.

When Can You Buy These Pixel Phones?

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will open for eligible Plus, VIP members and Flipkart credit card holders from October 8. General access begins on October 9. Flipkart has confirmed that Google is among the major mobile brands participating in the sale, with price drops, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options available on selected products.

The Big Billion Days Sale brings the effective price of Google's Pixel lineup down significantly, with the Pixel 10a starting at Rs 39,999 and the Pixel 11 at Rs 69,999 after applicable benefits. However, these are effective prices rather than flat prices for all buyers. Customers should check the bank eligibility, exchange value and other offer conditions before placing an order.

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