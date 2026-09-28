'Reliability Is Key': Air India Chief Promises Operations Overhaul Amid Global Headwinds

Air India's designated CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam has outlined safety, reliability and profitability as the key priorities for the airline as it enters a new phase of its transformation under the Tata Group.

Addressing employees at a town hall, Gebremariam said Air India has made significant progress since returning to the Tata Group but continues to operate in a challenging environment marked by geopolitical developments, airspace restrictions, elevated fuel prices and uncertainty across key international markets. Gebremariam, who was appointed CEO and MD in August and succeeded Campbell Wilson, is taking charge as Air India shifts from its initial stabilisation and integration phase towards operational execution and profitability.

Safety To Remain Air India's Top Priority

Gebremariam said safety would remain Air India's foremost priority and the guiding principle for its operations. He also stressed the importance of improving operational reliability and minimising disruptions, with the airline needing to ensure that its service recovery processes meet global standards.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Reliability is key” was among the central themes of the new leadership's message, with the airline looking to improve consistency across areas that directly affect passengers and day-to-day operations. The focus on safety and reliability comes as Air India works to strengthen its operational processes following a challenging period for the airline. Chairman N Chandrasekaran has also identified safety, customer trust, operational excellence and financial discipline as key priorities for the carrier.

Gebremariam said achieving sustainable profitability remains a key objective, while acknowledging that a combination of external factors has affected Air India's path towards breakeven. The airline, he said, cannot afford to lose focus on financial performance.

“We must improve both revenue and cost performance,” he told employees.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Nearly Rs 9 Lakh Crore As Sensex Tanks 1,180 Points; Nifty Below 22,800

Air India is already discussing initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue, while cost discipline is expected to become part of the airline's organisational culture. The company also plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas that generate measurable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.

Focus On Network And Fleet Efficiency

Air India is also evaluating ways to improve network efficiency and optimise fleet deployment as part of the operational overhaul. The airline plans to assess whether its operations need to be rebalanced to improve long-term competitiveness, as it manages an expanded fleet and network following the integration of its airline businesses.

Gebremariam said the airline now needs to operate as a unified group.

“We are already one Air India Group,” he told employees, adding that the company would streamline and create synergies wherever possible while retaining its focus on customers.

Air India has undergone a major transformation since the Tata Group took control of the airline in 2022. The process has included new aircraft orders, fleet and cabin upgrades, technology investments and the integration of Vistara and other airline operations. Gebremariam's appointment marks a shift in focus for Air India, with the airline moving from building the foundations of its transformation towards executing those plans at scale.

Air India said when announcing his appointment that the new CEO brings experience in operational excellence, safety, international network expansion, hub operations and sustained profitability from his tenure at Ethiopian Airlines. For Air India, the immediate focus under Gebremariam will therefore be on improving reliability, strengthening safety processes, controlling costs and moving closer to sustainable profitability, while navigating a volatile global aviation environment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.