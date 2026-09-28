Who Was Nidhi Tiwari? Influencer With 16,00,000 Followers On Instagram, Facebook Dies By Suicide

Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari was found dead at her family home in Madhya Pradesh. The 30-year-old influencer died by suicide reportedly on Saturday, with her body being found by her family the following morning.

Nidhi's body was found hanging at her home in Bhusa Mod. Her family members took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, NDTV reported.

Nidhi had around 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, making her one of the most prominent social media personalities from the Vindhya region. Her posts regularly drew thousands of reactions, while her videos reached millions of viewers. In 2024, Nidhi won the title of 'Miss Pretty India', after which she was trying to make a career in the field of modelling and acting.

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According to locals, Nidhi aspired to build a career in acting and the film industry. She remained active in modelling, events and digital content, using social media to build her public profile and pursue her ambitions, NDTV reported.

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Events Leading Upto Her Death

According to Nidhi's family, she was speaking to someone on the phone on Saturday evening shortly before her death. Some local reports identify the person as Sonu Singh, an engineer working for a private/outsourcing company. The police are reportedly examining his conversation with Nidhi as part of their investigation.

Nidhi's mother reportedly stated that there was an argument during the phone conversation. This remains a family account and not an established police conclusion. The person on the phone reportedly subsequently contacted Nidhi's mother and alerted her that something was wrong. IANS reported that after the conversation, Nidhi allegedly posted an emotional message on Facebook and went into her room. Her family became concerned when she did not open the room the following morning, after which the police were informed.

Several reports have highlighted the emotional Facebook post that Nidhi allegedly shared shortly before her death. The post spoke about an "incomplete heart" and finding completeness within oneself, while encouraging people to love themselves rather than searching for completeness in another person.

Police Investigation

Morwa police station in-charge Gyanendra Singh said that investigators are collecting information from Nidhi's family, acquaintances and others connected to the case. The police are examining call records, Nidhi's digital/social media activity, her conversations before her death, her contacts and interactions preceding the incident and other relevant evidence, NDTV reported.

Officials have also cautioned against drawing conclusions about the reason for the suicide before the investigation is complete.

News of her death triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with followers posting tributes.

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Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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