Tata Motors PV Expands Battery-As-A-Service Across Entire EV Portfolio: Check Prices, Battery Costs

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has expanded its battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering across its entire electric vehicle portfolio, allowing customers to purchase its EVs at a lower upfront vehicle price while paying separately for battery usage. The BaaS programme, which was earlier available on select models, has now been extended to the Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, Sierra.ev and Harrier.ev. With the expansion, the offering covers Tata Motors' full electric vehicle range, from the Tiago.ev to the Harrier.ev.

Under the BaaS model, customers pay a lower upfront price for the vehicle and separately finance or pay for the battery based on usage. This reduces the initial purchase cost of the EV while introducing a per-kilometre battery usage charge.

Tata Motors EV Prices Under BaaS

The Tiago.ev with a 19 kWh battery has a starting vehicle price of Rs 4.69 lakh under the BaaS structure, compared with a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh for the vehicle with the battery included. The battery usage cost is Rs 2.6 per km. For the Punch.ev, which comes with a 30 kWh battery, the BaaS vehicle price starts at Rs 6.59 lakh, against Rs 9.79 lakh for the standard purchase option. Its battery usage charge is Rs 2.6 per km.

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The Nexon.ev with a 45 kWh battery is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh under BaaS, compared with Rs 14.34 lakh including the battery. Customers pay Rs 4.4 per km for battery usage. The Curvv.ev, equipped with a 55 kWh battery, has a starting BaaS vehicle price of Rs 10.99 lakh, compared with Rs 17.19 lakh with the battery included. The battery usage cost stands at Rs 5 per km.

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For the newly added Sierra.ev, the 63 kWh battery version starts at Rs 11.99 lakh for the vehicle under BaaS, compared with Rs 18.79 lakh with the battery included. The battery usage charge is Rs 5.5 per km. The Harrier.ev, with a 65 kWh battery, has a starting vehicle price of Rs 14.49 lakh under BaaS, against Rs 21.79 lakh with the battery included. Its battery usage cost is Rs 5.9 per km.

The key attraction of the BaaS model is the reduction in the initial purchase price. Depending on the model, customers can reduce the upfront vehicle cost by several lakh rupees by separating the battery cost from the vehicle purchase. For instance, the upfront price of the Nexon.ev falls from Rs 14.34 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh under BaaS, while the Harrier.ev's vehicle price reduces from Rs 21.79 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh.

However, customers using the BaaS option will incur a separate battery usage charge linked to the distance travelled.

The model is aimed at lowering the entry barrier for electric vehicles, where the battery represents a significant portion of the overall vehicle cost.

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