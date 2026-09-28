Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj Breaks PT Usha's National Record, Wins Bronze In Women's 400m Hurdles

India's Vithya Ramraj broke the national record in the women's 400m hurdles and won a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 28-year-old athlete from Tamil Nadu clocked a stunning 54.75 seconds in the final to finish third and secure a place on the podium. Her timing was also a personal best.

With the effort, Vithya broke the national in the women's 400m hurdles. The previous national record of 55.42 seconds was jointly held by Vithya and legendary Indian athlete and current Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

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The bronze also means Vithya has won a medal in the same event at two consecutive editions of the Asian Games. She had also won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles at the 2022 Asian Games.

Mariam Kareem of the UAE won the gold medal with a Games record time of 54.31 seconds. Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems finished second with a time of 54.58 seconds to take the silver.

India's Anu Raghavan also competed in the final and finished fifth. She clocked 55.88 seconds in the race.

Vithya's record-breaking performance adds another medal to India's athletics tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and gives the Indian athlete another landmark moment on the continental stage.

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