Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas Wins 5-0, Secures Another Boxing Medal For India

India's Priya Ghanghas has confirmed at least a bronze medal for the country at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after beating her Tajikistan opponent 5-0 in a thrilling women's 60kg boxing bout.

Priya produced a strong finish to the contest, turning the bout around in the final two rounds after the opening round had gone in her opponent's favour by a split decision.

The Tajikistan boxer refused to back down and continued to invite Priya to attack before looking to counter with punches. As Priya tried to close the distance and land her left straight, the Tajik fighter managed to bring her down during the exchange.

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However, Priya remained composed and did enough to convince all five judges by the end of the bout.

The Indian boxer converted the early split decision into a unanimous victory, with the judges scoring the contest 29-27, 30-26, 29-27, 30-26 and 29-27 in her favour.

Priya's 5-0 victory confirmed her place in the semifinals and ensured another medal for India in boxing.

The Indian boxer will return to the ring on September 30 for her semifinal bout as she looks to advance further in the competition.

Priya celebrated the hard-fought victory after the final bell, adding another memorable moment to India's Asian Games campaign.

Priya had earlier defeated South Korea's two-time World medallist Oh Yeonji 5-0 in the round of 16.

She is the second Indian boxer to confirm her medal on Monday. Lovlina Borgohain had already promised India a medal in the ongoing Games.

Lovlina Borgohain Also Secures A Boxing Medal For India On Monday

Lovlina defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinals, securing a bronze medal.

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The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist won silver at the previous event in Hangzhou in 2023.

The Assam boxer now has medals from all major competitions, including the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships, and World Cup, after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games last month.

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