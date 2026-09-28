India's Esha Singh Shoots Her Way To Silver, Misses Gold By A Whisker In Women's 25m Pistol

Indian shooter Esha Singh won a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing Asian Games after finishing second at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery on Monday.

The 21-year-old registered a joint-high score of 38 after 10 series in the final but missed out on the gold medal after losing the second round of the shoot-off against China's Jiaruixuan Xiao.

Both shooters equalled the Asian Games record during the final.

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Earlier, Esha had to go through a three-series shoot-off after the sixth series of Stage 2, having finished tied for 34th with North Korea's Hyon Suk Kim.

A technical issue briefly disrupted the shoot-off, but Esha held her nerve to edge past Kim and stay in contention for the medal.

The gold was eventually decided by the final shot of the second shoot-off, with Xiao holding her nerve to take the top spot.

Esha's First Medal At The Asian Games

The silver is Esha's first medal at the ongoing Games. She had finished 15th in the qualification round of the women's 10m air pistol event and failed to make the final.

Esha also had a strong outing at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where she won three silver medals and one gold. One of those silver medals came in the individual 25m pistol event.

Her latest silver adds another medal to her Asian Games record as she continues her campaign at the ongoing continental showpiece.

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